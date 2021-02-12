NXT UK results (February 11th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

This week's NXT UK was a jam-packed episode, with many big moments going down. On the show, fans saw a debut match for a recent signee, as well as new contests being made for the weeks ahead.

The stars of NXT UK clashed both in and out of the ring, and a well-anticipated main event appeared to put to bed a major rivalry for good.

Here are the results of this week's NXT UK.

Major worldwide wrestling star makes her NXT UK debut

In the opening match of NXT UK, Meiko Satomura made her debut, facing NXT UK's resident White Witch Isla Dawn. As Satomura made her way down to the ring, the commentary team noted that current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks wants to face the star one day.

The match between Dawn and Satomura began with the latter dominating, despite Isla Dawn putting up a good fight. As NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray appeared and watched from the wings, Isla Dawn began to get a few strikes of her own in, but she was no match for the technical prowess of Meiko Satomura.

Isla Dawn managed to briefly get Satomura on the floor with a Fisherman's Suplex, but the Japanese Superstar quickly kicked out.

As the bout went on, Isla Dawn grew more and more frustrated as Mieko Satomura managed to match each one of her strikes. The debuting star defeated Isla Dawn with her finisher Scorpio Rising, as Kay Lee Ray looked on, holding her NXT Women's Championship aloft, and it appears there may be a new challenger for the record-breaking champion.

Result: Meiko Satomura defeated Isla Dawn

Grade: B+

Match set for next week's NXT UK

Following the opening match of NXT UK, Rampage Brown is seen sitting alone in a conference room, and was quickly joined by Joe Coffey. NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint appeared on a television screen between the two men and announced that the pair will face off on next week's show.

After this segment, promo packages played for both Dani Luna and Aoife Valkerie, showcasing the two members of the NXT UK women's division. It appears that big things may be coming from the pair.