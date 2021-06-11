NXT UK results: major title match; WALTER returns

This week's NXT UK was one of the biggest shows in the history of the brand. The BT Sport Studios saw the longest-ever reigning NXT UK Champion WALTER make his big return to the show. This week's show saw another big return in the form of former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

Also on NXT UK this week, Symbiosis took on the pairing of Andy Wild and Dan Maloney in tag team action, with current NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly on commentary.

The main event of this week's show was a huge one, with gauntlet match winner Meiko Satomura challenging Kay Lee Ray to the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Here are the winners, grades and highlights for the June 10th edition of NXT UK.

WALTER's comeback opens NXT UK

In his first NXT UK appearance in months, WALTER made his big return to the brand. The NXT UK Champion took to the ring to remind fans that he sees himself holding the title forever in a bold statement.

Backstage, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin was seen heading to his dressing room before his comeback match for the brand.

Jordan Devlin vs Saxon Huxley

In the first match of NXT UK this week, Jordan Devlin took on Saxon Huxley in his comeback match since losing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The action began quickly in the match, with Jordan Devlin initially cornering Huxley by the turnbuckle with a series of strikes, followed up with a chop to the chest. Huxley then took control and launched Devlin across the ring before grabbing him in a headlock, which The Irish Ace eventually worked his way out of.

Saxon Huxley then pulled Jordan Devlin out of the NXT UK ring by his ankles, and continued his vicious assault by throwing him around the outside, seemingly with ease. The action then moved back to the ring.

Back in the ring, Huxley still appeared to be in control of the action. Huxley continually slammed Devlin into the mat before he retaliated with an eye rake to come back with more momentum.

Jordan Devlin then continued with his barrage of offense, starting Huxley with a series of arm and leg strikes. Huxley then came back with a sitdown powerbomb and a pin attempt, but Devlin kicked out at two.

Devlin took over once again as he stunned Huxley with a headbutt, before landing a Devlin side-suplex on his rival to take home the win in his NXT UK comeback match.

Winner: Jordan Devlin

Grade: B

