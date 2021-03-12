NXT UK results (March 11th, 2021): winners, grades, and highlights

Last week's NXT UK saw two massive talents come head to head over the women's championship, with Kay Lee Ray and Meiko Satomura battling it out in an unmissable match. The previous episode also saw the announcement of the first-ever NXT UK mixed tag team match, as well as more tag team action from former champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster going up against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.

Also announced ahead of this week's show was the Heritage Cup rules match between Tyler Bate and Dave Mastiff, which was made during SuperNova Sessions with Noam Dar.

Here are the results, as well as the winners, grades, and highlights from the March 11th edition of NXT UK.

NXT UK opened with Tyler Bate vs. Dave Mastiff

The Hertiage Cup rules match kicked off the action on this week's episode of NXT UK. Tyler Bate was the first to the ring, followed by his challenger Dave Mastiff. Round 1 quickly got underway, with the two men appearing evenly matched.

Mastiff attempted to pin Bate by pushing his shoulders to the mat, but Bate got out of this by using a bridge. The first round ended without a pinfall or submission.

Round 2 began with slightly more momentum than the previous one. Mastiff applied a wrist lock to Bate, which he eventually fought his way out of. Tyler Bate then scored the first point of the match, by rolling up Dave Mastiff for a pinfall.

Round 3 began with the two men circling one another inside the ring. Bate delivered some swift kicks to the legs of Mastiff, to which he responded to with a series of strikes. Tyler Bate then picked up Dave Mastiff, who then knocked Bate to the ground and pinned his shoulders to the mat to score the next point of the match, leaving then men going into Round 4 with an even score.

1 / 6 NEXT