NXT UK Results: Chaotic end to main event; New title challenger hinted 

Tonight's edition of NXT UK proved to be a special one with multiple matches announced before the show. The main event was the much-anticipated No Disqualification Match between long-time rivals, Sam Gradwell and Ilja Dragunov.

Also on this week's edition was a singles match between Joseph Conners and Jack Starz. Isla Dawn and NXT UK newcomer Aleah James went head to head, and Primate and T-Bone faced off against Josh Morrell and Danny Jones.

NXT UK opened with Noam Dar's Super Nova Sessions

Noam Dar welcomed Trent Seven as his guest for this week's edition of Super Nova Sessions. The pair discussed Seven's recent title match against Jordan Devlin.

As Trent Seven opened up about his training regime, Dar interrupted his guest by telling him that he has spent five years in WWE without having a title shot. He then dubbed Seven an "outsider" who has squandered his title matches.

Trent Seven then squared up to Dar, calling himself a "found father" of NXT UK, before being interrupted by Sha Samuels. The former NXT Tag Team Champion then said that he and Samuels should be in the corner of Tyler Bate and Noam Dar in their Heritage Cup No.1 Contender's match at NXT UK Prelude.

After this segment, Jinny was told that she and Piper Niven are banned from ringside during tonight's match between Joseph Conners and Jack Starz.

Following WALTER's NXT UK return last week, a video package is shown celebrating the superstar and his many title defences during his reign as Champion.

He will defend the NXT UK Title against Rampage Brown at the Prelude event on 8th April 2021.

