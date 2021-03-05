NXT UK Results (March 4th, 2021): Winners, grades, and highlights

Building up to this week's show, the main focus has been the NXT UK women's title match between Kay Lee Ray and Meiko Satomura. Satomura came to WWE earlier this year, and is renowned as one of the top female wrestlers in the world. Going into the show, Kay Lee Ray was the longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion.

Also on the card for the March 4th edition of NXT UK was Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell, and tag team action, with Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan facing Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith.

Here are the winners, grades and highlights from the most recent episode of NXT UK.

NXT UK opened with Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell

In the opening match, Dragunov was first in the ring, followed by Blackpool's Sam Gradwell. The match began with the two circling one another, and Gradwell struck Dragunov around the face. Gradwell continued to taunt Dragunov, as the latter attempted to lock the former into a submission, unsuccessfully.

After a quick back-and-forth between the two, Dragunov managed to down Gradwell with a boot to the face, and then attacked his rival with a knee to the face from the top rope. As Dragunov attempted to execute another top rope maneuver, Gradwell knocked his rival down to the outside.

Dragunov then returned to the ring, and was repeatedly ground down by Gradwell. Gradwell then attempted to pin Dragunov following a suplex, but managed to kick out at two. Gradwell then caught Dragunov in a standing armbar, but the latter fought his way free and cleared out Gradwell with a clothesline, before targeting him with a series of knee strikes and knife edge chops.

Gradwell then began fighting back with strikes, but Dragunov knocked him down once more. However, after Dragunov missed his enemy and hit the turnbuckle, Gradwell used this as an oppertnuity to make a comeback, and hit Dragunov with a chop to the back.

The match ended in chaos, with Dragunov targeting the head of Gradwell with blow after blow, and the bell rang to stop the match.

However, Dragunov didn't end there, and the former top contender for the NXT UK Championship attacked the officials after help was called to the ring.

Grade: B+

