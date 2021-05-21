NXT UK Results (May 20, 2021): New feud emerges; Heritage Cup on the line

This week's NXT UK was another action-filled hour. The NXT UK Heritage Cup was on the line in the main event between inaugural champion A-Kid, and number one contender Tyler Bate.

The Heritage Cup match showed off the amazing talent that the UK brand of WWE has to offer. Rampage Brown and Wolfgang kicked off proceedings in a hard-hitting match.

Also on the show, Xia Brookside took on Amale. The match between the two was set up following Amale's vicious attack on Brookside which left her unable to compete for a shot at the NXT UK Women's Championship a few weeks ago.

As well as this, the NXT UK audience were treated to another installment of Super Nova Sessions with weekly host Noam Dar. Multiple matches were also announced for upcoming editions of the show, following some of the outcomes and incidents of this week's installment.

Here are the winners, grades and highlights of this week's NXT UK.

NXT UK opened with Rampage Brown vs Wolfgang (accompanied by Gallus)

This week's opener kicked off with Rampage Brown quickly taking down Wolfgang with a vicious dropkick. Wolfgang then managed to return the favor and down Rampage Brown in the ring.

The action then moved to the corner when Wolfgang was launched into the turnbuckles, and the two men then spilled out to the outside of the NXT UK ring.

Rampage Brown appeared injured clutching on to his midsection at this point. The pair then returned to the ring, where Wolfgang held Brown to the mat, grasping him around the middle with his legs.

Brown then broke the lengthy hold, and hit Wolfgang with a sharp elbow strike. Wolfgang then leapt onto Wolfgang from the middle rope and drove him into the mat once more.

Rampage Brown continued to fight through his apparent injury, holding himself around the middle.

Wolfgang hit Brown with a Spear, but Brown got back on the attack, despite his obvious struggle at this point. Brown then hit Wolfgang with a clothesline followed by a Gory Bomb to pin Wolgang for the three count and take home the win.

Winner: Rampage Brown

Grade: C+

