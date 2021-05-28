NXT UK results (May 27th, 2021): Heated main event match, star debuts new look

On this week's edition of NXT UK, the action was kicked off in a well-thought match between young talent and former Seth Rollins trainee Nathan Fraser, and Sha Samuels, who was accompanied by ally and Super Nova Sessions host Noam Dar.

Also on NXT UK this week, Teoman continued his run on the brand in a vicious brawl against Ashton Smith. Andy Wild also made his debut on the show against Kenny Williams, who was debuting a new look following his rivalry with his former tag team partner Amir Jordan.

Trent Seven took on longtime rival Sam Gradwell in the main event of NXT UK this week. The duo engaged in a huge brawl at the chaotic and well-fought main event, perhaps seeing an end to their rivalry for good.

Also on the show, a new rivalry between Subculture (Dani Luna, Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews), and the duo of Jinny and Joseph Conners was built, as the latter pair confronted the former backstage.

Here are the winners, grades and highlights from this week's edition of NXT UK.

NXT UK kicked off with Nathan Fraser vs Sha Samuels

Following on from the growing tensions on NXT UK, Nathan Fraser opened this week's show facing off against Sha Samuels, who was accompanied to the ring by Noam Dar.

The action began with Fraser showing off his agility in the ring by dodging multiple attacks from Samuels. Fraser quickly took down Samuels with a dropkick. Dar did his best to distract Nathan Fraser, which resulted in the young star being thrown from the top rope across the ring by Samuels.

When Nathan Fraser was down in the center of the ring, Samuels delivered multiple elbow and leg strikes to his chest and mid-section. He followed this up with a succession of elbow drops.

Sha Samuels - with the encouragement of Noam Dar - took Nathan Fraser down again with a Butcher's Flare. He then struck Fraser repeatedly as he lay on the mat. After this he picked up Fraser and launched him into the turnbuckles.

Nathan Fraser then gathered more momentum from this moment, and repeatedly hit Sha Samuels with strike after strike in the center of the NXT UK ring. He then hit him with chops across the chest.

Noam Dar taunted Nathan Fraser by the side of the ring, and Dar was then sent away by the official. Samuels used this to his advantage and attempted a roll-up on Fraser, but he kicked out.

Then, Nathan Fraser launched Sha Samuels to the outside of the ring and took him down with a swift dive over the top rope.

Back in the ring, Sha Samuels went for the Butcher's Hook, but Nathan Fraser fought out quickly. Fraser then hit his rival with a neckbreaker, before he rushed to the top rope. He landed a Frog Splash on Sha Samuels to secure the win in tonight's NXT UK opener.

Winner: Nathan Fraser

Grade: B-

