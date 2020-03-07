NXT UK Spoiler: Finn Balor's invasion leads to an interesting showdown

Finn Balor got more than he bargained for in Coventry

When Imperium headed over to NXT last week and made it clear that Finn Balor was on The Ring General's radar, the WWE Universe realized that a showdown between Walter and The Demon King could be on the horizon.

Tonight in Coventry, Balor kicked off the show and called out The NXT United Kingdom Champion and he responded by making his way to the ring alongside his Imperium teammates.

Balor was then attacked by the three members of the team before he escaped the ring and left Walter behind. In what appeared to be the second set of tapings, Balor took on Alexander Wolfe and Imperium made their way to ringside and attempted to involve themselves in the action.

Referee Joel then ejected the group from ringside and allowed Balor to pick up the victory. After the match, the show went off the air and Balor listed the likes of Matt Riddle, Walter and Ioja Dragonov as men who could be next for the Finn Rub, but it was Tyler Bate who stepped up to the challenge and punched Balor clean in the face.

Tyler Bate just sent quite the message to a Finn Balor...If this is teasing a match for tomorrow night’s tapings in Coventry, Take My Money! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yZ5KpH5qIx — Phillipa 💙 (@SCFC_WWE) March 6, 2020

This was either to send the fans home happy or to set up a bout at tomorrow's set of tapings.

Thank you, as always, to the WWE UK team for accommodating Sportskeeda Wrestling at NXT UK Coventry.