NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II - 4 things that must happen at the event

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

The Ring General debuted at Blackpool last year

The United Kingdom is in for a treat this Sunday as NXT UK’s third event, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, is all set to set the ring on fire.

The event will be held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, and will be streamed live on the WWE Network. Five huge matches have already been announced for the event, and we will watch the NXT UK Champion and NXT UK Women’s Champion put their titles on the line against the most deserving members of the NXT UK roster.

Apart from that, a huge four-way tag team ladder match will take place to crown the NXT UK Tag Team Champions and give the fans some great moments to remember.

In this article, we will look a the 4 things that must happen at TakeOver: Blackpool II in order to make the event a big success!

#4 Jordan Devlin steals a victory

Bate has the experience, but Devlin has the advantage

NXT UK has shaped up to become a brand that can counter any other top promotion in the industry today. Men like Tyler Bate and Jordan Devlin have helped the brand get to where it is today, and remained with the brand since its beginning.

The two top Superstars will go face to face at TakeOver: Blackpool where the man who goes over will likely climb up to the top once again.

As a former NXT UK Champion, Bate will be walking into the match as a favorite. However, The Irish Ace has shown resentment against the former Champion for getting a match against WALTER at the previous TakeOver event.

This should work in favor of the heelish Devlin who will likely use every tactic up his sleeve to try and pick up a victory.

Advertisement

NXT should allow Devlin to steal a victory over Bate and emerge as the next contender to the NXT UK Championship while allowing the two men to continue their rivalry down the line.

The match between these two mastersof the ring will be a treat to watch, and the brand should allow Devlin to pick up a controversial victory to continue the story for longer.

1 / 4 NEXT