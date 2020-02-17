NXT Women's Championship match confirmed for WrestleMania 36

WWE NXT Women's Championship

Tonight's NXT TakeOver: Portland witnessed Rhea Ripley defending her NXT Women's title against Bianca Belair. The Nightmare retained her title over Belair but it was what happened after the match that shocked the NXT Universe.

This year's Women's Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair came out of nowhere to attack Ripley and then announced that she will challenge her for the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

After proving her mettle in the Black and Gold brand, The EST of NXT looked forward to dethroning Rhea Ripley and become the NXT Women's Champion. Both Belair and Ripley started the match with a steely resolve and neither Superstar was keen on losing their ground.

Considering that both of them are powerhouses, Ripley and Belair kept on hitting each other with heavy strikes throughout the match. At one point during the match, both Superstars indulged in a slapping contest until Belair got the better of The Nightmare with a hair whip attack.

However, Ripley managed to retain her title by defeating Belair with the Riptide. After that Charlotte Flair sneak attacked Ripley and took a mic to announce that she will challenge her for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The Queen then proceeded to hit Ripley with the Natural Selection in the middle of the ring and attacked a helpless Bianca Belair who lay prone outside the ring.