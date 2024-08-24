Before The Bloodline defended the WWE Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa forced Jacob Fatu to relinquish his belt. The fans were shocked by the decision.

It was a bit of a curveball as Fatu was part of the duo that won the titles from DIY a few weeks ago. The Samoan Werewolf didn't waste time handing the belt to Tonga Loa before hugging his Tribal Chief.

While it was a strange ask right before a huge championship defense, everything worked out as The Bloodline defeated The Street Profits and retained their gold. Sikoa could have demanded Jacob Fatu turn the belt over for one of the next five reasons.

#5. Doing so tests Jacob Fatu's loyalty

Jacob Fatu has proven to be fiercely loyal to his Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa {Image Credit: WWE on X}

A coach or leader can often make strange demands of a player or followers as a test of loyalty. The request can filter out those who cannot follow the rules or obey the orders of the person in charge.

Asking The Samaon Werewolf to give up a material possession shows that the belt is an object and not as important to Solo as blind devotion. Fatu has shown this to his Tribal Chief numerous times.

Willingly handing over his belt shows that he will do whatever he is asked to do. Solo tested Fatu's resolve and commitment to him on SmackDown and he passed with flying colors.

#4. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joined The Bloodline before Jacob Fatu

In terms of who joined the group first, Tama Tonga was the first acolyte brought in by Solo Sikoa. A month later, Tonga Loa joined the group. Fatu followed suit as the latest star to join the new version of The Bloodline.

Being the first to pledge allegiance to the new Tribal Chief means they were first and that is important to some people. Tonga and Loa also have years of experience as a team, so they can serve as the tag team of The Bloodline.

The real-life siblings were seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions in Japan and can continue to win gold as a unit in WWE.

#3. Recognition as the difference maker of the group

Jacob Fatu is the clear difference-maker of the new-look Bloodline. He is the most exciting star and routinely turns the tide in favor of Solo Sikoa's group.

Roman Reigns had the upper hand on Solo and Tama Tonga last week but lost his advantage the second Fatu emerged. Without The Samoan Werewolf, Roman Reigns would have bested The Tribal Heir in two straight showdowns.

Solo Sikoa recognizes this and wants to keep him fresh for when situations may turn bad. He may also want to keep him humble so he doesn't overshadow the rest of the group or take focus away from the group's leader.

#2. Another competitor for the singles division on SmackDown

A simple reason for taking the title off Fatu's shoulders is group logistics. Tonga and Loa are a natural tag team and can preside over the SmackDown tag team division. Tama competed in singles action when he first debuted for WWE.

Now that someone else can do that, he can pivot to the tag team ranks. Sikoa stated his intentions to bring the Undisputed WWE Title back to The Bloodline, but he hasn't had nearly the success or career of Roman Reigns.

The move frees Jacob Fatu to compete in the singles division and potentially go after LA Knight and the United States Championship. The most successful factions often had multiple champions at the same time, including The Judgment Day, the Four Horsemen, Evolution, and The Bloodline.

#1. Personal protection for the new Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa mentioned part of the reason he wanted Jacob Fatu to relinquish his title was so Fatu could be his personal protector and enforcer.

It's akin to a king having a trusted knight as a bodyguard or the Secret Service protecting a sitting president. The bodyguard is usually the last line of defense for a valued target. Sikoa wants to set Fatu at his opponents first so he can soften them up.

Sending Fatu at enemies also weakens him if he ever thinks about a potential betrayal. Sikoa was the enforcer of the original Bloodline and he turned on his Tribal Chief. He doesn't want history to repeat itself.

