Vince McMahon's right-hand man set to undergo surgery; Needs 6 months of rehab

Vince McMahon has had several people by his side over the decades, but only a few have made it into his trusted inner circle. One of them happens to hold a key position in WWE, where he revealed that he has a torn rotator cuff that will require six months of rehab.

So who is this right-hand man in question? While some might speculate that it's Kevin Dunne, it's none other than the popular Bruce Prichard, who has served as the Executive Director of both RAW and SmackDown since 2020. He has long been in McMahon's trusted circle, and after several years away from the company, he returned to a big role.

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, WWE Executive Director and Vince McMahon's right-hand man revealed that despite being on a diet and living healthily, he found his arm in a horrible state, admitting that he has a torn rotator cuff that will require six months of rehab:

"Sure man, we can talk about my wonky shoulder. I got me God damn torqued rotator cuff, torn, clean off the bone, ain’t nothing there. Yeah, I’m gonna get it fixed. I’m gonna get it fixed next Wednesday. Six months [is when the doctors told me I’ll be fully recovered]. Six months of rehab man." (H/T POST Wrestling)

It's not an easy injury to deal with. Prichard stated that he was feeling healthy and good, but one fine day, he saw his arm in a black and blue state.

Is Vince McMahon without an Executive Director?

It's not yet known whether Prichard is back at work or not. Given that he is coming off a torn rotator cuff, it can only be presumed that he has been given time away and his role will be filled by others who are higher up, including Vince McMahon himself.

As important as his role in WWE is, nothing is more important than his health. We wish Bruce Prichard a speedy recovery, although it looks like a six-month rehab won't equate to a quick return. Best wishes to the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown.

