WWE Hell In A Cell Predictions

WWE's most infamous structure will be making a return to Pay-Per-View this Sunday as WWE's Hell in a Cell comes to you live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE is without question looking to have a string of strong shows heading into their upcoming July live tour. WWE wants fans engaged and excited to pack arenas and venues throughout the United States for Monday Night RAW, SmackDown (and NXT if it tours), and WWE can only do that by providing quality programming in the lead up.

While WWE may have moved the advertised Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio to SmackDown, there are still a number of top quality matches planned for the event.

With that said, let's jump right into the action with predictions for this high-stakes card for WWE's Hell in a Cell

#1. WWE's Twisted Alexa Bliss VS Shayna Baszler

Credit: WWE

If you are not the biggest fan of overly corny, hijinx-filled, and downright silly matches, then it may be in your best interest to simply not watch this match. As Alexa Bliss' doll Lily will surely be making her presence known throughout the bout.

WWE's resident voodoo doll princess Alexa Bliss is squaring off against the Queen of Spades herself Shayna Baszler. The feud began when Baszler blamed Bliss for her and Nia Jax's string of losses and the eventual loss of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Baszler would eventually confront Bliss in her "Playground" and after stomping on Bliss' possessed doll "Lilly," the preverbal Pandora's Box was unleashed, causing a series of supernational events to fall on Baszler, including being chased by fire backstage. Even Nia Jax trying to help rid Baszler of Bliss' attacks on Monday Night RAW did nothing to help the situation

Projected Winner: Alexa Bliss

With the way the current storyline is going, it's pretty clear that WWE has eyed Bliss to pick up the win at Hell in a Cell against the former NXT Women's Champion. WWE has no real plans for Baszler or Jax at this time, and in reality it's more important for Bliss to gain some traction than for Baszler to tack on a win.

Since Bliss' involvement in the Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton feud, she hasn't done much on Monday Night RAW. WWE is possibly teasing for bigger things to come for Little Miss Bliss.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood