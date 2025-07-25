OG Bloodline member to be revealed as the snitch who got Jacob Fatu detained on SmackDown? Chances explored

Last week's edition of SmackDown saw Jacob Fatu taken in by the police as a 'person of interest' after Solo Sikoa and his MFT were involved in a car accident just before the show went on the air. However, he later got cleared and returned in the closing moments of the event, alongside Jimmy Uso, to confront Sikoa and his crew. It was during this segment that the police came out and arrested the United States Champion, who they confirmed was the real culprit.Solo Sikoa's arrest happened after Adam Pearce announced that Sikoa vs. Fatu would take place at SummerSlam 2025 for the United States Championship. It didn't stop there, as Pearce added that The Street Champion would defend the title inside a steel cage. Arguably, this could enable The Samoan Werewolf to have a fair title match at the forthcoming premium live event without having Solo's MFT interfering.In a shocking twist, Jimmy Uso might turn heel at The Biggest Party of The Summer and attack Jacob Fatu after revealing that he was the one who got Fatu taken away last week on SmackDown. That said, this could open up the door for a feud with The Samaon Werewolf in the later months as part of a blockbuster storyline. Interestingly, he could look to finally secure his first singles championship in WWE as a heel.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has in store for fans at SummerSlam 2025.Jacob Fatu vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa to take place at WWE Clash in Paris 2025?If the above scenario plays out, Jacob Fatu will look to get his retribution on Jimmy Uso, potentially leading to the two feuding on SmackDown. Interestingly, the bitter rivals could also seek a rematch against Solo Sikoa for the US Title, opening up the door for a heated rivalry among the trio on the blue brand.To control the chaos, Adam Pearce might schedule a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. Solo Sikoa would then be forced to defend the title against Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu after potentially retaining the gold at SummerSlam courtesy of Jimmy's heel turn.While this scenario might sound convincing, it is mere speculation. It remains to be seen what will happen next.