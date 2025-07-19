  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Real culprit behind car crash on SmackDown revealed as Jacob Fatu was confirmed innocent

Real culprit behind car crash on SmackDown revealed as Jacob Fatu was confirmed innocent

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 01:52 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix

There was a huge car crash that caused a bit of a ruckus right as SmackDown went on the air, and Jacob Fatu was detained as the person of interest. However, after he was confirmed to be innocent, the real culprit was revealed and arrested.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu was first detained and then presumed innocent as he was the person of interest behind the car crash involving MFT members. However, Adam Pearce came out and revealed that it was all a set-up and that Solo Sikoa was actually guilty. He then announced that he would be defending his US Title against Fatu at SummerSlam 2025 inside a steel cage.

Solo Sikoa was hilariously arrested instead, and it was fully confirmed that he was the culprit behind the setup of the car crash that seemingly damaged Tonga Loa.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu came out from different sides, with the former appearing from behind to help take Talla Tonga out. Despite this, Talla was dominant, but Fatu and Jimmy Uso would successfully drive the entire faction away on SmackDown.

Later backstage, Solo Sikoa was seen trying to get help from Cody Rhodes, who wanted nothing to do with it.

If you recall, Cody and Solo went to war in the main event of SummerSlam last year.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications