Real culprit behind car crash on SmackDown revealed as Jacob Fatu was confirmed innocent

There was a huge car crash that caused a bit of a ruckus right as SmackDown went on the air, and Jacob Fatu was detained as the person of interest. However, after he was confirmed to be innocent, the real culprit was revealed and arrested.This week on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu was first detained and then presumed innocent as he was the person of interest behind the car crash involving MFT members. However, Adam Pearce came out and revealed that it was all a set-up and that Solo Sikoa was actually guilty. He then announced that he would be defending his US Title against Fatu at SummerSlam 2025 inside a steel cage.Solo Sikoa was hilariously arrested instead, and it was fully confirmed that he was the culprit behind the setup of the car crash that seemingly damaged Tonga Loa.Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu came out from different sides, with the former appearing from behind to help take Talla Tonga out. Despite this, Talla was dominant, but Fatu and Jimmy Uso would successfully drive the entire faction away on SmackDown.Later backstage, Solo Sikoa was seen trying to get help from Cody Rhodes, who wanted nothing to do with it.If you recall, Cody and Solo went to war in the main event of SummerSlam last year.