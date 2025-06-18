OG Bloodline member to shockingly turn heel after losing WWE King of the Ring match? Exploring the possibility

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has walked the long, winding road from one of the most despised members of the WWE to an endearing Bloodline infiltrator, to a justified and beloved Bloodline traitor, to finally becoming one of the most popular babyfaces of this generation. From a two-minute promo to as subtle as a facial expression, Sami Zayn embodies the art of making fans care about him through the intricacies of wrestling that many modern wrestlers fail to realize.

But what happens when the lovable underdog keeps falling short time and again—and when sinister whispers start to make sense? Zayn is set to take on Randy Orton in the semi-finals of the WWE King of the Ring tournament this Friday on SmackDown.

While there’s mutual respect between the two, Orton remains a predator, unapologetic and singularly focused on results. And with a shot at the King of the Ring crown and a subsequent world title opportunity at SummerSlam on the line, this clash is more than just a match. It’s a potential crossroads for Zayn.

Zayn has clawed back to the top layer of WWE's babyface elite, but losses in high-stakes matches have begun to chip away at that spirit. His quest for a first-world title, after helping his friends Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso reach the same position, has not yet been realized. That’s where Karrion Kross comes in.

The sinister superstar has been quietly (or rather talkatively) planting seeds over the last few months, whispering truths Zayn refuses to believe. But if Sami falls to Orton in the semi-finals, the silence that follows might just let Kross’s words take root.

There is, after all, only so many times a man can play the hero and come up short before wondering if the villain ever had a point, especially if that man has seen his former friends (Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, etc.) take the dark path, compromise him, and succeed in recent times, while his current set of friends also hinder his climb to the top and do better than him.

Where does Sami Zayn stand in the WWE King of the Ring semi-final bracket?

This year’s King of the Ring bracket has been dominated by fan favorites. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn. Four men who once stood side-by-side at WarGames 2023 are thus now on a collision course with each other. There’s a unique dynamic at play: the WWE Universe genuinely wants to see each of them succeed.

Whether it’s Cody finally getting back at John Cena and the WWE Championship, Jey Uso getting back at Gunther or Seth Rollins, Orton going for world title number 15 and running it back with John Cena one more time, or Sami getting the recognition he's always deserved, with Gunther or Seth Rollins as potential blockbuster opponents for SummerSlam in his road to a first world title; there's no clear villain in this mix.

That’s why a shift in tone could be in the works. Sami turning heel—possibly under the influence of Karrion Kross—might be WWE’s way of splitting the pack. With Jey and Cody likely battling it out in the other semi-final, and Orton and Sami clashing in a match built on respect, this could be the perfect moment to plant the seeds of dissent. Kross has been waiting in the shadows, and a vulnerable Zayn may be exactly the prey he’s been hunting.

If Sami snaps and embraces the dark, or simply embraces the truth that the light hasn’t brought him gold, Triple H could be building a compelling reinventive arc of a once-loved figure corrupted by doubt, pain, and inadequacy.

