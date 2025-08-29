OG Bloodline member to turn heel by costing Sami Zayn WWE title match on SmackDown? Potential explored

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved babyfaces on the WWE roster today. The Underdog is set to face Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, there is a chance that Sami could face betrayal from a fellow OG Bloodline member. The star is none other than Jimmy Uso.Both Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso were part of the Original Bloodline during Roman Reigns' run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The two have been teaming up recently against Solo Sikoa's MFT along with Jacob Fatu. However, Jimmy might soon betray Sami and join his cousin Solo.Jimmy Uso could accompany Sami to the ringside for his match against Solo. During the bout, Big Jim could shock the world and attack Sami Zayn, costing him the title. He could do this after being influenced by Solo and his group and realizing that he needed to level up.This could lead to Jimmy helping the MFT regularly in their matches, with the group doing the same for Jimmy. This could lead to a singles run for Jimmy similar to his brother Jey.While the possibility of this happening is not much, it will be interesting to see if Jimmy could betray his brother from the OG Bloodline.Sami Zayn was involved in a 'Hit and Run' on SmackDownLast week on SmackDown, the Street Profits faced JC Mateo and Tonga Loa. In the same match, Talla Tonga tried to get involved before Jimmy Uso hit him with a vicious steel chair shot.Following this, Sami launched an attack on the United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, from behind. He then hit him with his signature Helluva Kick before running into the crowd. The Street Profits used this distraction to pick up the win.It will be interesting to see if Sami will be able to capitalize this Friday and become the new United States Champion.