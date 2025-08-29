  • home icon
OG Bloodline member to turn heel by costing Sami Zayn WWE title match on SmackDown? Potential explored

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 29, 2025 08:52 GMT
Former Bloodline member Sami Zayn (Image via WWE
Former Bloodline member Sami Zayn (Image via: WWE's YouTube)

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved babyfaces on the WWE roster today. The Underdog is set to face Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, there is a chance that Sami could face betrayal from a fellow OG Bloodline member. The star is none other than Jimmy Uso.

Both Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso were part of the Original Bloodline during Roman Reigns' run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The two have been teaming up recently against Solo Sikoa's MFT along with Jacob Fatu. However, Jimmy might soon betray Sami and join his cousin Solo.

Jimmy Uso could accompany Sami to the ringside for his match against Solo. During the bout, Big Jim could shock the world and attack Sami Zayn, costing him the title. He could do this after being influenced by Solo and his group and realizing that he needed to level up.

This could lead to Jimmy helping the MFT regularly in their matches, with the group doing the same for Jimmy. This could lead to a singles run for Jimmy similar to his brother Jey.

While the possibility of this happening is not much, it will be interesting to see if Jimmy could betray his brother from the OG Bloodline.

Sami Zayn was involved in a 'Hit and Run' on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, the Street Profits faced JC Mateo and Tonga Loa. In the same match, Talla Tonga tried to get involved before Jimmy Uso hit him with a vicious steel chair shot.

Following this, Sami launched an attack on the United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, from behind. He then hit him with his signature Helluva Kick before running into the crowd. The Street Profits used this distraction to pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see if Sami will be able to capitalize this Friday and become the new United States Champion.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
