Standing 7ft 3in tall, the giant Omos is on an impressive run in WWE. His fighting record includes wins against top superstars such as The New Day and Bobby Lashley. However, the former Tag Team Champion was not always an in-ring personality.

The Giant from Nigeria played various roles in WWE before making his main roster wrestling debut. Usually a spectacle, the company capitalized on the towering height and massive build of the superstar to portray him as a threat to anyone who crossed his path.

During his run in the WWE Performance Center, Omogbehin got involved in a storyline with Akira Tozawa as a surprise member of his ninja faction. The 'Giant Ninja' was first introduced on the June 15, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW. Akira's enforcer also made his presence felt during a cinematic match between The Street Profits and Viking Raiders at WWE Backlash 2020.

Later in August, Shane McMahon implemented his own version of the Fight Club. RAW Underground was a unique idea in the pandemic era. Omogbehin played the role of a doorman and bodyguard to Shane O'Mac, accompanying him during his strange celebratory segments. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon scrapped RAW Underground in October due to Covid-19 risks.

Omogbehin eventually joined AJ Styles on RAW and established himself as a solid heel. Now known as Omos, he acted as a bodyguard for Styles and prevented him from losing the WWE Title. Having impressed the higher-ups, Omos was penned for a major push following his match at WrestleMania 37. He teamed up with AJ Styles to put the stops on The New Day and win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

It was arguably the peak of Jordan Omogbehin's career. He permanently transitioned to in-ring talent and had various notable feuds alongside The Phenomenal One as well as Bobby Lashley.

The Giant Omos is back on WWE Television

Struggling to gain credibility after losing to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell, there came a time when Omos suddenly disappeared from live television. The Creative team and higher ups seemingly had no plans for him. The leadership also changed after Vine McMahon retired and Triple H became the Head of Creative.

After staying away for some time, The Giant from Nigeria is back to being a monster heel on RAW and Live Events. He is fighting against developmental talent on the red brand. Most recently, he was spotted pulverizing R-Truth during the Sunday Stunner in Topeka, Kansas.

Triple H is backing the destructive machine. Following recent events on SmackDown, Omos is scheduled to face Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022.

