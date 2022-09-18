Omos discloses the truth about WWE RAW Underground dancers

According to WWE Superstar Omos, the female dancers from the short-lived RAW Underground segments were real strippers.

RAW Underground debuted on the August 3, 2020, episode of RAW. The unique concept, created by Shane McMahon, revolved around two competitors battling it out in an MMA-style fight on a ring canvas with no ropes. Omos guarded the door of RAW Underground, which took place in a dark warehouse.

On the “Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy” podcast, the Nigerian recalled a conversation he had with someone in WWE about the dancers:

“I first thought they were just actors, but they were like, ‘No, these are literally just strippers,’” Omos said. “And I'm like, ‘Woah.’” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The dancers were nixed from RAW Underground after just one week. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon decided that “the dancing girls don’t fit” on the show.

Liv Morgan was among those who liked the RAW Underground dancers. The current SmackDown Women’s Champion thought the dancing was “empowering” and did not hurt WWE’s Women’s Evolution.

Omos details his WWE RAW Underground experience

RAW Underground fights usually aired in RAW’s final hour. The unique shoot-style wrestling matches lasted seven weeks before they were axed after the September 21, 2020, episode of RAW.

Although RAW Underground did not last long, Omos appreciated his first major opportunity in the spotlight:

“It was a lot of fun because, at first, I was very quiet, and then as we progressed, Shane was just like, 'Get good at promos and stuff that people say to you.' He was like, 'You know what? I'm just going to spitball, and you spitball back to me.' It became interactive, and I think that kind of helped me go forward.”

The 7ft 3in star formed a successful tag team with AJ Styles following the cancelation of RAW Underground. With MVP on board as his manager, the 28-year-old now performs as a singles competitor on RAW.

