Liv Morgan criticized for wanting RAW Underground dancers to return, she responds

RAW Underground is two editions in, and the jury is still out regarding the success of WWE's newest offering.

One of the most noticeable changes in this week's edition of RAW Underground was the dancers' absence. The company attracted a lot of flak for having dancers on RAW Underground during last week's show.

As we had reported earlier, Liv Morgan put out a controversial request to get the dancers back on RAW Underground.

Her plea was met with unsurprising criticism from a section of the fanbase. The RAW Superstar has now responded to the criticism by giving a fitting reply.

Morgan stated that professional wrestling and the WWE have come a long way when it comes to the Women's evolution, and there are no signs of slowing down.

According to Liv Morgan, showcasing beautiful women dancing on WWE TV won't endanger the progress made. Morgan also added that dancing is a very lucrative profession before ending her statement with a message to empower all women.

We have come so so far in the evolution.. And with no signs of slowing down I don't think it is in any danger. Showing beautiful women proudly dancing (believe it or not, huge money making profession Money-mouth face)doesn't hurt anything. Empower all women

WWE received flak for RAW Underground dancers

WWE has come under the scanner for its portrayal of women on RAW Underground. A WWE Hall of Famer even called out the company for having half-naked women dancing on RAW Underground.

While the exact reason isn't known, WWE chose to pull the dancers from the latest edition of RAW Underground. However, the critics would have been happy to see WWE push Shayna Baszler as the first woman to make her intimidating presence felt on the shoot-wrestling contest. The Queen of Spades took out three women, and she looked every bit of a destroyer that the WWE wants her to be.

It would be interesting to see whether the WWE management also shares the same opinions as Liv Morgan. What are your thoughts about the RAW Underground dancers? Do you think they are needed to accentuate the entire RAW Underground package?