WWE Rumor Roundup - Braun Strowman lawsuit, Controversy over RAW Underground dancers, Former IC Champion ready to return after 21 years and more - 11th August 2020

It's time for another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

We begin today's lineup with a veteran Superstar teasing a return to the company after being away from the WWE for 21 years. We also have details of Braun Strowman and a former WWE Superstar filing a lawsuit against their former business partner for theft, breach of contract, and other counts have also been revealed.

A controversy regarding the RAW Underground dancers has come to light as a WWE Hall of Famer called out the company for using female dancers for its shoot-style contest.

We reportedly know the identity of the person responsible for the RAW Underground concept. An inactive former United States Champion could apparently be on his way back to the ring sooner rather than later.

#5. Ken Shamrock ready to return to WWE for RAW Underground

Ken Shamrock has not appeared for WWE since leaving the company in 1999, and he has often commented on why the WWE has refrained from getting him back all these years.

It has been reported many times that Shamrock has reached out to the WWE about potentially working again, but the WWE management has shown little to no interest.

However, Shamrock is still gunning for a return, and this time, he has his eyes set on RAW Underground.

Shamrock took to Twitter and sent a message to WWE and Shane McMahon. The former Intercontinental Champion said that Shane McMahon should call him if he wants real shoot fights to look good on RAW Underground.

Hey @WWE and @shanemcmahon next time you guys want to do some worked shoots on #RawUnderground and actually make them look good, you got my number, give me a call!

Ken Shamrock, formerly known as 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' due to his MMA exploits, is currently working with IMPACT Wrestling. The 56-year-old veteran recently competed at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary PPV.

Will WWE be willing to change their tune to get Ken Shamrock back for a few RAW Underground appearances? Would you like to see it happen?