On this day in WWE history- Bray Wyatt debuts on RAW by assaulting a demonic legend 

When we talk about the most creative minds of WWE's modern era, Bray Wyatt's name is bound to come up. The Eater of Worlds has been hailed as a phenomenal talent by many greats of the wrestling business.

Wyatt played several diverse characters during his twelve-year-long stint with WWE. He burst onto the main roster as Husky Harris by joining the infamous Nexus faction.

The 35-year-old wasn't allowed to express himself much and was sent back to developmental territory a few months later. It was only in 2013 that Bray Wyatt finally introduced the world to his true potential.

Bray Wyatt arrived on the main roster nine years ago today

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN In an era where true characters were a lost art, Bray Wyatt captivated audiences. Presentation always made you pay attention. Looking forward to what this creative mind does next. In an era where true characters were a lost art, Bray Wyatt captivated audiences. Presentation always made you pay attention. Looking forward to what this creative mind does next.

On July 8, 2013, Bray Wyatt debuted on Monday Night RAW alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. WWE had already been airing creepy vignettes for months to hype up the debut of The Wyatt Family, but there was no mention of who they were going to target first.

On the second RAW episode in July 2013, Wyatt and his disciples made their presence felt by ganging up on Kane. After The Big Red Machine's victory against Christian, the former Universal Champion appeared on Titantron to deliver a spooky message to the WWE Hall of Famer.

The trio soon made their way to the ring amidst the darkness. As the lights came back, Harper and Rowan barged into the squared circle to attack Kane. They dragged the Devil's Favorite Demon outside the ring and placed his head on the edge of the Steel Steps.

The duo then took another set of steps and slammed it right into Kane's head. This vicious assault quickly established The Wyatt Family as a dominant faction in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

By targeting a dangerous entity like Kane, The Wyatts made it clear that no one was safe from their wrath.

A look at Bray Wyatt's accomplishments in WWE

Matthew Montes @wrestlingfan668 I so miss the entrance of The Fiend Bray Wyatt I so miss the entrance of The Fiend Bray Wyatt https://t.co/GFtr4WRJUJ

Bray Wyatt experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows during his time with WWE. Despite being a victim of inconsistent booking, The Eater of Worlds managed to carve out an incomparable legacy in Vince McMahon's promotion.

In the early stages of his career, the terrifying superstar feuded against multiple legendary individuals like The Undertaker and John Cena. During his 2016 run on WWE SmackDown, Wyatt got his hands on the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Randy Orton.

He also emerged victorious in the 2017 Elimination Chamber match to win his first WWE Championship. The New Face of Fear later captured the RAW Tag Team Championships as part of The Deleters of Worlds tag team with Matt Hardy.

Wyatt reached the peak of his career in the summer of 2019 following the debut of his alter-ego, "The Fiend." This new monstrous persona quickly made Bray Wyatt an entity to be feared. While donning The Fiend's mask, Bray Wyatt held the Universal Championship twice in less than a year.

Although he's no longer in WWE, The Eater of Worlds is still dearly missed by the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see where Wyatt ends up once he decides to lace up his boots again.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far