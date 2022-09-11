"You don't even know who CM Punk is!" - On this day in WWE history, John Cena laid down the facts 

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has been making headlines this week following a recent backstage altercation with several of AEW's EVPs. Punk is currently out of action after tearing his tricep and has been forced to undergo surgery.

Rumors have been circulating surrounding CM Punk and AEW, and it appears that John Cena could have dished out all of the facts about Punk back in 2012.

The story arc at the time was all about how CM Punk wasn't pushed to the top of the company because he wasn't a Vince McMahon guy. Cena then cut a promo on RAW where he picked apart all of his motivations and made it clear that the only thing that CM Punk was pushing for was to be a star.

Here's what Cena said in his promo about Punk:

"The fact is there is no you. You see, you have been here for many, many, many years and the night you made the most noise was ironically the night your microphone was turned silent. Ah, I remember those days, talk about change. Passionate. Convicted. Talk of change. And then one triumphant night in Chicago when you were the victor and the universe finally said, "We get change." And they were lied to, they were fooled into a false claim because change was not ice cream bars, change was not edgy television, change wasn't even new talent. All you meant by " "we want change" is "Make CM Punk a star." You don't even know who CM Punk is!"

Punk complained that there was a conspiracy that was holding him back in the company but Cena noted that this wasn't the case, instead Punk was pushing for change and the only change he wanted was a selfish one.

CM Punk left WWE less than two years after this promo

Since walking out after The Royal Rumble in 2014, CM Punk hasn't returned to the company since. Whilst Punk resurfaced as part of WWE Backstage, a program affiliated with FOX, however, his real return to the business didn't come until last year in AEW.

Punk has already lifted the World Championship in AEW and was recently forced to drop the title due to injury. With rumors surrounding the star at the moment, his future with Tony Khan's company is unclear, but many fans have drawn comparisons between the situation in AEW and his time in WWE.

Do you think John Cena was talking sense in this promo? Have your say in the comment section below.

