On This Day In WWE History - All three members of The Shield hold the world championship

The Shield dominated WWE for almost two years after making their debut in the fall of 2012, but following their 2014 split, all three men went their separate ways.

As both predicted and expected, the trio dominated the company as singles stars, and their paths finally crossed with explosive results at Money in the Bank in 2016.

Seth Rollins had returned from a career-threatening injury just weeks earlier and targeted Roman Reigns' world championship. Reigns failed a wellness policy test and was then forced to sit out a 30-day suspension following the match, while Dean Ambrose was the only team member that was set to be drafted over to SmackDown.

Money in the Bank saw Ambrose win the Money in the Bank contract for the first time in his career before Seth Rollins pinned Roman Reigns to become world champion.

Ambrose tried his luck and just moments later cashed in the contract to lift the WWE Championship for the first and only time.

Within the space of 27 minutes, all three members of The Shield had held the WWE Championship.

A lot has changed in WWE over the six years

For Seth Rollins, this was the last time he was able to lift the WWE Championship since he has mostly challenged for the Universal Championship over on RAW in recent years.

Rollins has won several championships in the past six years, but on a personal level, he also has married and welcomed his first child.

Dean Ambrose only held the world championship once before taking SmackDown into their new "live era" and then departing to make the move over to AEW. Ambrose, who is now known as Jon Moxley, has also welcomed his first child in recent years.

Roman Reigns has easily been the man to go through the best transition since the star was suspended at the end of this match. He has since been able to turn his career around and is now the undisputed face of the company. Reigns has been unpinned since December 2019 and currently holds the two biggest championships in the promotion.

