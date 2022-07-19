On This Day In WWE History - The Undertaker makes an epic return seeking revenge for a shocking loss

On July 19, 2015, WWE presented the Battleground pay-per-view. The event was headlined by Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins as they battled for the WWE Championship.

Seth Rollins won the title just a few months prior at WrestleMania 31. He cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar after both men were battered. Michael Cole infamously called this moment "the heist of the century." Heading into Battleground, Lesnar hoped to avenge the wrongs done by The Visionary.

The bout went like most Brock Lesnar matches do. He was dominant, but The Architect showed flashes of offense. In the end, it seemed as though Brock Lesnar was about to win the title about eight minutes into the match. However, a surprise was waiting in the wings.

Before the referee could count to three, the lights went out in the arena. When they came back on, The Undertaker was shockingly standing in the ring, staring a hole through Lesnar. The Deadman hit The Beast Incarnate with a low blow, followed by a choke-slam and two Tombstone Piledrivers.

Following The Phenom's surprise return, he and Lesnar were set to collide two more times.

The first bout came at SummerSlam, where the Hall of Famer was victorious. However, in a rematch at Hell in a Cell 2015 inside the namesake steel structure, The Beast Incarnate triumphed once again.

Brock Lesnar will be in action at WWE SummerSlam 2022

While Lesnar battled The Undertaker at SummerSlam seven years ago, he is also set to be in a major bout this year. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to go one-on-one with long-term rival and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.

The Tribal Chief has locked horns with Brock Lesnar many times in the past, including at WrestleMania 38 this past April. At the event, Reigns defeated The Beast Incarnate to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

SummerSlam 2022 is set to take place on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Along with the aforementioned main event, the likes of Ronda Rousey, Pat McAfee, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan will be in action.

