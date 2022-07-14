On This Day In WWE History - Unexpected star wins Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar smashes records

Brock Lesnar is set to return to action at SummerSlam to take on Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While the bout is likely to be memorable, Lesnar had a historic championship match just a handful of years prior.

At Extreme Rules 2019, Universal Champion Seth Rollins teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The couple battled the duo of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules mixed tag team match.

Rollins and Lynch had been dealing with the heels individually for quite some time leading up to the bout. Late in the match, Baron Corbin disgustingly hit Becky Lynch with End of Days. Rollins was irate and destroyed The Mayor of Jackpot City before picking up the win for himself and his partner.

Brock Lesnar won the Money in the Bank briefcase as a surprise entry into the multi-man ladder match before Extreme Rules. At the latter event, he decided it was time to cash in.

With Paul Heyman and a referee by his side, Brock came out and ruthlessly tossed around Seth Rollins before hitting him with an F-5.

Three years ago, The Beast pinned Seth and captured the Universal Title on this day. By doing so, Brock Lesnar became a record three-time Universal Champion.

Even three years later, nobody else has managed to surpass The Beast's record of the most reigns with the championship.

Damien Sandow shockingly won at WWE Money in the Bank

Brock Lesnar isn't the only WWE Superstar to make Money in the Bank-related news on this day in history.

In 2013, a surprising superstar won the Money in the Bank ladder match. Damien Sandow, Cody Rhodes, Jack Swagger, Cesaro, Fandango, Dean Ambrose, and Wade Barrett all competed to earn a guaranteed world title shot.

In addition to the seven superstars involved in the bout, Zeb Colter and Summer Rae were ringside. Zeb was managing Jack Swagger, and Summer was supporting Fandango.

The bout was chaotic, as these match types generally are. In addition to everyone in the match and ringside, Ambrose's Shield partners Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, attempted to interfere. The Usos came out to fight The Shield off and prevent Ambrose from winning the briefcase under dubious means.

In the end, Cody Rhodes almost captured the coveted contract, but Damien Sandow pushed him off the ladder. Sandow then grabbed the briefcase for himself, shockingly winning the bout.

Very few WWE Superstars have managed to cash in on the Money in the Bank briefcase and not win the championship. Unfortunately, Sandow is one of them. Still, capturing the briefcase at a major event is something to be remembered.

