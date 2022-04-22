Can we get just ONE championship belt in WWE now?

For those in the WWE Universe who have long hoped for some relief from the circus known as the promotion's brand extension, seeing Roman Reigns unify the the two top titles was a major relief.

At WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief conquered Brock Lesanar in what became their ultimate confrontation, capturing The Beast's WWE title in the process. It's clear that Reigns is the face of the company today.

So it only makes sense that if there was finally only going to be one champion, that it be the number 1 franchise player in all of professional wrestling today. Roman has been 'acknowledged' as the man in that role for quite a while now, so he's the perfect fit to carry the banner right now.

The closing image of 'Mania, with Reigns hoisting both belts at the end of a hard-fought battle, should be a sign that this two-title nonsense has (hopefully) ended once and for all.

Now It's time to introduce a new WWE Universal championship belt.

It only makes sense if the company is truly moving into a new era with its championships (the tag titles will be unified at WrestleMania Backlash) that there is no need to have an extra strap.

Besides, the generic 'W' look has been around for awhile now. It wouldn't hurt to give the most important prize in all of professional wrestling a fresh coat of paint on a cool masthead.

This sends out two messages: We have no intention of separating these championships any time soon. AND... you can get this cool new title belt at WWEShop.com for a low, low price of $500 USD.

It works from a perceptional sense and from a business perspective. It also puts the minds at ease of those in the fanbase who are hoping that all of these unifications are going to be permanent. It puts a rubber stamp on the idea that the promotion has entered an important new generation.

Would this mostly be done for PR and appearance reasons? Of course. But pro wrestling and sports entertainment are mostly based on perception. The sight of seeing Roman Reigns rule over World Wrestling Entertainment with a brand new, shiny Undisputed Universal title would look really good as we head towards the midway part of 2022.

Roman Reigns has been announced as the headliner for WrestleMania Backlash. Perhaps it would be a great time and place to unveil WWE's new ultimate trophy and officially turn the page on the two-title era.

Would you like to see a new belt design for the Universal title, now that it has been unified with the WWE Championship? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

