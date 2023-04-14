John Cena has been on the cusp of breaking Ric Flair's world championship reigns record for multiple years now. However, it now appears that another superstar might just beat him to that record - Charlotte Flair.

Cena defeated AJ Styles and reached 16 world title reigns, matching the record set by Ric Flair. Since then, it has been a question of when he will finally break the record. Given that he is currently a part-timer with WWE, while the record-breaking reign has looked less and less likely, it's not beyond the realm of possibility. In fact, fans feel that it's only a matter of time before he finally wins the championship.

However, WWE might have planned for another superstar to beat the record long before that. It can be argued that Charlotte Flair is already a 16-time world champion. She has held six RAW Women's Titles, seven SmackDown Women's Titles and was the final holder of the Divas Championship. However, she has also held two NXT Women's Titles. Even if the last two are discounted, she is currently at 14 world championships.

At this stage, she would need just two more championships to equal the record, and three more to break it. Given the way Charlotte wins titles, this might not take too long. In fact, by the end of 2024, Charlotte Flair might have broken her father's record.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #CharlotteFlair A multi-time world champion & one of the greatest female wrestlers to ever step foot on the ring. Sportskeeda wishes 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair a very Happy Birthday!🥳 A multi-time world champion & one of the greatest female wrestlers to ever step foot on the ring. Sportskeeda wishes 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair a very Happy Birthday!🥳🔥👑#WWE #CharlotteFlair https://t.co/acZltCRCHz

John Cena needs perfect conditions to become champion, while Charlotte Flair does not

John Cena's schedule is so packed that it's unlikely that WWE will give him a title reign by this time. A suitable champion would also need to hold the title. The last thing WWE needs to do at this time is to have a star buried by losing to John Cena.

Only stars who would not be hurt by a loss to Cena, like Randy Orton, would need to hold the title for Cena to win it.

𝒲𝑒𝓃𝒹𝓎☕️ 🪷 @HoldmyLatte



#CharlotteFlair 🤍 Charlotte says she’s not going anywhere. “ I gotta break my dad‘s record.” Charlotte says she’s not going anywhere. “ I gotta break my dad‘s record.” #CharlotteFlair 🤍 https://t.co/bpvPhbbdZU

Given the conditions, it might be far easier for Charlotte Flair to beat the record as well. Before the end of next year, the record might be a thing of the past, with all WWE fans bowing down before the Queen's achievement.

