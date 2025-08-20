One of WWE's biggest stars to leave for another company despite being signed to them? Chances explored

Omos last wrestled in WWE in April 2024 when he competed in the André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. The Nigerian Giant hasn't featured on weekly programming since then. However, he later worked with the Stamford-based company's collaborative promotion, Pro Wrestling NOAH, as the newest member of the Team 2000X stable, and won the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris.

Earlier this year, The Nigerian Giant relinquished the title after being called back by WWE. However, despite signing a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion recently, the star has yet to be featured on WWE TV. Instead, he recently appeared in AAA, the Mexican wrestling company acquired by World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year.

Omos competed for the first time in 203 days at AAA Triplemania XXXIII last weekend. The 33-year-old emerged victorious in the 2025 La Copa Bardahl. His face-off with Microman has since gone viral on social media. Following this incident, it appears that Triple H and his creative team may have Omos solely appear in AAA going forward despite the 33-year-old being signed to the global juggernaut.

However, it should be noted that while this angle may sound promising, it is hypothetical and based on speculation.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to have Omos win his first singles championship?

While he has previously held the RAW and GHC Tag Team Championships, Omos has never won a singles title in his career. In a shocking twist, Triple H could have The Nigerian Giant challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

El Hijo retained the title last weekend against El Grande Americano, Dominik Mysterio, and Dragon Lee in a four-way match at Triplemania XXXIII. Having won the 2025 La Copa Bardahl, Omos may challenge the reigning AAA Mega Champion for the gold. If this happens, the creative team may book the seven-foot-three-inch star to dethrone El Hijo del Vikingo.

That said, this angle is also speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Omos.

