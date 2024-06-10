Only one man can save Paul Heyman and it's not Roman Reigns!

Roman Reigns' absence from WWE programming has been hard on Paul Heyman as the veteran has had to deal with Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline running rampant. While the Wiseman would be hoping for the Tribal Chief to return soon and save him, there is another name that could protect him from Solo and the Tonga brothers.

Jacob Fatu is one of the most dreaded wrestlers in the current time and has made a name for himself across different independent promotions across the world. The 32-year-old could also benefit a lot from being the 'Paul Heyman' guy right off the bat.

While Paul Heyman has been appearing with The Bloodline on WWE programming, it is visible that the Wiseman is stressed working around Solo Sikoa and the Tongan brothers. Heyman appears to be the trio's hostage and always looks tense around them. Paul has also revealed in the past that he is not in touch with the Tribal Chief and thus, the latter coming to save him soon looks unlikely.

This could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to debut Jacob Fatu, with Heyman bringing him in as a shield against Bloodline 2.0. It was reported during the WrestleMania 40 season that the star has signed a deal with global juggernaut. The Samoan Werewolf is expected to make his on-screen debut soon and will likely be involved in the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

Roman Reigns has been with Paul Heyman since 2020

Paul Heyman has managed some of the greatest names in pro wrestling. The 58-year-old veteran aligned with Roman Reigns in 2020 after the latter returned as a heel. The pairing worked wonders for Reigns' career as the Tribal Chief went on to become one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

However, the duo have not been seen together since Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been on a hiatus since dropping the title, leaving Heyman alone with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline.

There is still no word on when Roman Reigns could return to action. Solo Sikoa has been running the Bloodline in his absence. The Enforcer's first action as the interim leader was to kick out Jimmy Uso and add Tama Tonga to the group. Tonga Loa also joined the ranks of the Bloodline a few weeks later.

