Judgment Day has become the biggest faction in WWE since the slow collapse of The Bloodline seemingly began. However, the faction has seen tense times, too, with only Rhea Ripley holding them together. Their reign of terror could end, though, if one AEW wrestler finally comes to WWE - Buddy Murphy.

Murphy is currently a part of AEW, where he has found success. However, the star's return to WWE might be better for everyone concerned, especially for those who can't stand Judgment Day.

Murphy is in a real-life relationship with Rhea Ripley, and this has seen him mocked continuously thanks to Mami's on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio.

If he should arrive in WWE, things could turn into a storyline, with him taking Ripley away from Dominik and the rest of the Judgment Day. Without Ripley, the faction would eventually fall apart.

Even the fact that she was leaving would cause enough discord for things to come to an end. Dominik Mysterio would no longer receive her protection, leading to Priest and Balor expressing their frustrations at him, which might not go well. Balor and Priest have been at each other's throats, which again causes further issues.

Ripley would naturally drift to Murphy upon his arrival, and the fact that he had an on-screen romantic relationship with Aalyah Mysterio, Dominik's sister, would further the rift there.

Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has previously spoken about balancing Dominik Mysterio and Buddy Murphy

Being in Judgment Day is a full-time job, and Rhea Ripley must spend time with Dominik Mysterio. Talking about balancing her on-screen and off-screen relationships, she said that it was easy for her.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well."

However, if Murphy were in WWE, the two worlds would suddenly clash. Fans will have to wait to see if this ever ends up happening or if WWE ever signs him.

