Only one person can reunite Jimmy and Jey Uso: Former WWE star to return after 3 years?

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are finally at odds and could be entering into a rivalry against each other on WWE SmackDown. At this moment, only one star could step in and reunite The Usos.

At WWE SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy Uso made a surprise return during Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's Tribal Combat match. He turned on his twin and cost him the bout at The Biggest Party of The Summer in a shocking fashion. While fans wonder about the reason behind the betrayal, some want the twins back together, as it has always been.

At this moment, only their father Rikishi could finally return and solve the problems between his sons. The former Intercontinental Champion last appeared in WWE three years ago during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. He could appear on WWE SmackDown to work out the issues, also addressing Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the process.

While the dream match between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso is in the works, the company could extend the storyline for a few months to have the Twin vs. Twin battle at WrestleMania 40. Rikishi's return could be a fantastic idea to tentatively reunite the twins and later build up to the dream match at The Show of Shows.

All are speculations as of now, and nothing is confirmed. Time will reveal the truth soon.

Some speculations on how Jimmy and Jey Uso's clash could be handled on WWE SmackDown

While fans are wondering why Jimmy Uso rebelled against Jey Uso, the company will seemingly give some answers on WWE SmackDown. The most probable answer fans have speculated is that Jimmy is jealous of Jey as the latter always emerged as a main event star, and the former never unleashed his full potential.

Considering how things have been featured in The Bloodline saga, there could be layers to the storyline. Jimmy could also be sad to see his brother going for the championship while he is in the hospital. Fans will get to know everything on WWE SmackDown.

