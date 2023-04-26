Only one team can dethrone Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan if WWE can convince Hall of Famer to return

Who will knock Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez off their perch in WWE right now?

On the April 10 episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

It was initially reported that the duo would have a transitional title reign and drop the titles to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. But with both women currently out due to injury, the company will have to pivot to something else.

Luckily, if they are able to convince a certain WWE Hall of Famer to return full-time, there's a perfect tag team out there that deserves a run with these titles.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez should drop the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to The Divas of Doom

With Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler currently sidelined, WWE should look to Natalya and Beth Phoenix to be the team that dethrones Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the future.

Natalya is already a full-time talent, and Beth Phoenix has competed on a part-time schedule for the company in recent years. A short-term run as The Divas of Doom to eventually get into a feud with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler would be a smart move for the company.

Nattie has a long history with both Rousey and Baszler, and the idea of The Glamazon standing across the ring from The Baddest Woman on the Planet would be a draw for any WWE premium live event in 2023.

Will it happen? That's not for us to say, but WWE could certainly take some intriguing steps to bring some interest to this women's tag team division over the next several months.

What do you think of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's tag team title reign thus far? Do you think The Divas of Doom are the perfect choice to defeat them for the titles? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

