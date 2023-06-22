Only one WWE Superstar should end Rhea Ripley's run as the Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant champion on WWE RAW after she defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Mami has dominated the red brand, and no other superstar in the division has been able to catch up to her or come close to beating her for the title.

Earlier this month, Rhea Ripley received a new title and became the Women's World Champion. However, The Eradicator was defeated in the past, and it could happen again in the near future if Raquel Rodriguez decides to step up.

Raquel Rodriguez once again returned to the women's tag team division earlier this year, where she teamed up with Liv Morgan and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, they vacated the title due to Morgan's injury following their defense against Damage CTRL.

While The Judgment Day member currently has no challengers, Rodriguez did step up to her after she attacked Natalya on Monday Night RAW. The only woman to stop Rhea Ripley could be her former rival Raquel Rodriguez, and a potential match between the two women could happen in the near future.

Why should Raquel Rodriguez be the one to end Rhea Ripley's reign as WWE Women's World Champion?

WWE is focusing on long-term storylines over wrestling, and Ripley and Rodriguez have a past filled with ups and downs. Both stars are best friends in real life, but the two have been at each other's throats on numerous occasions on television over the years.

The current women's division on RAW has no credible challengers for Mami as the World Heavyweight Champion. Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey could be potential challengers, but Rousey is currently in the tag team division, and Lynch is feuding with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Raquel Rodriguez not only possesses the strength but has also defeated Rhea Ripley previously when the two feuded in NXT.

Therefore, the only star on the red brand who should feud and beat Ripley for the title is Raquel Rodriguez. Furthermore, there were reports that Triple H wants to push Rodriguez, and there is no better way than Rodriguez reigniting a feud with her former rival and going after her title.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will become the next Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

