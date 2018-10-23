Opinion: A tournament where 7 out of 8 WWE Superstars are US nationals, isn't truly a World Cup

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 45 // 23 Oct 2018, 18:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE World Cup

WWE seems to have gotten the idea of world straight up from Hollywood movies, where if the world is going to end, super-heroes have to save America.

Something similar is happening in WWE's idea of pitching a World Cup tournament with WWE wrestlers at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, which in itself has come under severe criticism courtesy the deteriorating relationship with the host country.

The WWE World Cup to determine the best wrestler in the world has a lot of meaning behind the word world as used by WWE. The tournament which will see eight wrestlers fighting it out in the ring for the coveted title of being the best wrestler in the world features John Cena, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Kurt Angle, The Miz, and Jeff Hardy.

Rey Mysterio's inclusion in the World Cup match only seems to accompany the very fact that he is a returning superstar hitting the ring after four years in WWE. The Mexican lucha wrestler has been an integral part of the company for so many years, and his inclusion in the World Cup is just a big face featuring at an event which has other great names of WWE.

The company seems to be stuck on the idea of old-timers bringing in the audience and building trust among the fans, rather than pushing new wrestlers.

A World Cup tournament which should preferably feature wrestlers from all over the world has significantly booked only American wrestlers. And the ratio isn't a 50 percent America vs the World, but 7 out of 8 wrestlers are Americans, and they will fight to decide who the best in the world is.

John Cena, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, and The Miz are all Americans featuring in the so called World Cup. It looks like WWE is planning this tournament to decide the best in America.

Since WWE is planning to expand its market to countries outside America, the company should be adopting a completely different approach than what they are following right now.

WWE could potentially use this opportunity to include wrestlers from around the world. In this way, WWE could benefit by bringing up and coming wrestlers to limelight, giving them a chance to showcase their talents on the biggest stage of them all.

Even though the tournament is going to be terrific beyond any doubt, it hardly makes sense for WWE to name it World Cup to determine the best in the world when 7 wrestlers from the 8 involved are Americans.