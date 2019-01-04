×
Opinion : Aiden English winning the US Championship at Royal Rumble is best for business

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
221   //    04 Jan 2019, 21:35 IST

Aiden English can help in elevating the prestige of the United States Championship
Aiden English can help in elevating the prestige of the United States Championship

Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship on the Christmas Special episode of SmackDown Live and became a 3-time United States Champion.

The leader of Rusev Day was attacked this week on SD Live by Shinsuke Nakamura but in my opinion, it would be a wrong decision to keep Nakamura in the US title scene after the disastrous reign he had with the title.

Since the WWE has done away from the rematch clause, expect them to host a multi-man battle royal in the coming weeks to crown a new #1 contender for Rusev's title and the best possible candidate to win that match is none other than Rusev's former tag team partner Aiden English.

The two had an epic rivalry which had excited the WWE Universe however, the WWE Creative decided to end this feud with just one grudge match between English and Rusev. Also, Aiden has been off WWE TV ever since losing to the Bulgarian Brute.

Aiden English had become one of the most hated heels in WWE after his feud with Rusev and the WWE Creative failed to capture that momentum to push English. But it's not too late yet. Rusev has just won the US title and Vince McMahon and co. can book English to win a #1 contender's match and reignite that feud.

The WWE can book a Rusev vs Aiden English match for the Royal Rumble PPV and can even have the 'Shakespeare of Song' win his first US Championship at the show. This would not only push English to newer heights but would also give him the perfect opportunity to establish himself as a legitimate heel on SmackDown Live.

SD Live lacks credible heels in the mid-card and giving Aiden the US title would also probably guarantee him his first ever title defense at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All', WrestleMania 35.

Aiden English is a talented performer and can defend the title against Mustafa Ali, Tye Dillinger or even Rusev himself at WrestleMania which will help in restoring the lost prestige of the United States Championship.

Do you think Aiden English can be a credible champion? Let us know in the comments.



