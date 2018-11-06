Opinion: AJ Styles Must Defeat Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series

Styles needs this!

It was with a heavy heart that on the October 22 edition of WWE RAW in 2018 that the then WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced that his returning Leukemia had forced him to relinquish the Universal title and take time away from WWE to be with his family while he once again returns to fight the horrible disease.

The shocking, sad and horrific revelation caused a lot of changes for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series PPV on November 18. While each brand was originally rumored to have its own matches on the card, plans have now changed and show will once again be based around RAW vs. SmackDown.

In another shocking move, WWE then decided to have Brock Lesnar reclaim the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and it would be announced later that day that Brock would once again go one-on-one with WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series, in a rematch from last year's event. Keeping Lesnar's momentum as WWE's toughest superstar going last year, Lesnar would defeat Styles in their match. This year, that needs to be the complete opposite.

To put it plain and simply, AJ Styles needs this win.

Lesnar defeated Styles at last year's event

AJ Styles needs this win because not only has he been the reigning and defending WWE Champion for one year now, but day in, day out, he has been the best wrestler on the entire WWE roster, and the best wrestler needs to be able to defeat whatever challenger comes his way.

Styles also needs to defeat Brock Lesnar because Lesnar defeated him at last years event and now it is time for the Beast to return the favor.

In fact, not only does AJ need this win but he deserves this win. Before Survivor Series 2017, Brock Lesnar had not had a really good one-on-one wrestling match in at least 2 years. That all changed at Survivor Series 2017 when Styles gave him the best one-on-one match the Beast had since Hell in A Cell 2015 with The Undertaker.

Last but not least, Styles deserves this win because he wears the WWE colors proudly, has been a top WWE star for almost 3 years and will continue to be that top star for years to come, while Brock Lesnar is just waiting for the go-ahead on his return date to UFC. It's time to stop treating AJ Styles and the WWE Championship as second-rate entities and give the Phenomenal one the big victory that he deserves.