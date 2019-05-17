Opinion: Alexa Bliss is already the Women's Professional Wrestling G.O.A.T.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is charisma personified

WWE stalwart Alexa Bliss is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time. Be it in the realm of promos, or with her excellent understanding of how an on-screen pro wrestling villain's wrestling maneuvers ought to be; "The Goddess" seems to have the upper hand on the rest of her peers.

Nevertheless, with that being said, there are indeed several other notable female professional wrestling talents who've graced the squared circle and made a huge impact on the business with their creativity and in-ring brilliance. Names such as Wendi Richter, Trish Stratus, Lita, Chyna, Beth Phoenix, and others come to mind!

Now, Alexa Bliss has lately been dealing with a few health issues, that are yet to be adequately expounded upon by "Little Miss Bliss".

In fact, Bliss, who was initially scheduled to be one of the participants in this Sunday's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match; has now been removed from the matchup, with WWE putting forth an article on its official website, noting that the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has not been medically cleared to compete at Money in the Bank.

Regardless, despite all the troubles that Bliss has unfortunately found herself in as of late; it's an undisputed fact that Alexis "Lexi" Kaufman has already solidified her name in the history books.

And mind you, irrespective of all the hate directed toward her by certain sections of the pro wrestling community; Bliss will always be revered as one of the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.).

Let's face it, one thing that today's pro wrestling world is starving for, is interesting characters. In the current professional wrestling climate; where in-ring work-rate and excessive engagement in spot-fests, often take away from the actual "entertainment" aspect of it; Bliss is a breath of fresh air.

Alexa Bliss has time and again proven to be one of, if not the, best professional wrestler on the microphone. Moreover, her in-ring skills too, have considerably improved since her debut in 2013.

In a nutshell, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that even if she chooses to wrestle sporadically in the days to come; Alexa Bliss is already the Women's Professional Wrestling G.O.A.T.