Opinion: Bayley's heel turn was desperately needed and well overdue

The WWE Universe did not see this coming

In a shocking turn of events, Bayley appears to have turned heel as she attacked Becky Lynch with a chair after their tag team match on RAW. If this is indeed a heel turn for the Smackdown Women’s Champion, then it was desperately needed and well overdue.

During her time in NXT, Bayley was one of, if not the most over acts on the show. She was often called the female John Cena. However, that changed when she was called up to the main roster.

While she was still over and popular, her character and gimmick just weren’t clocking as well as it did in NXT, she went from one of the most popular women in NXT to getting subtle boos on the main roster eventually.

Her first reign as Women’s Champion started fine by ending Charlotte Flair’s undefeated Pay Per View record but took a turn for the worst when she began feuding with Alexa Bliss and the infamous “Bayley, This Is Your Life” segment. She didn’t do much after that until she won the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Sasha Banks, although that was short-lived.

When she won Money in the Bank earlier this year there was a hope that this would be just what she needed to get back on track. When she cashed in her briefcase on Charlotte and won the title, she began to show some signs of becoming more aggressive, which was a welcome sign.

She was still overlooked though, which Bayley even mentioned earlier tonight on RAW before her turn. This leads us to tonight and her turn on Becky Lynch. If you are going to turn Bayley heel, then The Man was the perfect person to do it against since she is the most over person on the roster at the moment.

The biggest complaint about Bayley was that she was always too happy to go lucky and her gimmick was geared towards the younger audience. With this heel turn, that will change significantly. It will take some work, as she might need to change everything from her ring gear to her entrance.

The good thing is that now she will go from a happy go lucky, hugger to a more aggressive and cocky character.

The only questions are what does this mean for Charlotte? She is a heel and now that Bayley is also sporting a similar persona now, does this mean The Queen turns babyface by default?

Also, how much will Bayley’s character and gimmick change now that she is a heel? Will it be a small, subtle change or a huge change? Sound off in the comment section with your thoughts on Bayley’s heel turn.

