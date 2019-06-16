Opinion: Becky Lynch could lose all her momentum if she keeps getting into Twitter feuds

Edge and Becky Lynch on Smackdown in 2018.

Over the last couple of weeks, people have witnessed a number of interesting encounters between the husband and wife duo of Edge & Beth Phoenix and The Man, Becky Lynch, on Twitter.

The jabs, particularly between Edge and Lynch, have been very personal, yet very accurate on what Edge has claimed about Becky Lynch.

It seems that Becky Lynch may have met her match on Twitter, after all the people who have felt her wrath over time.

The Rated R Superstar is certainly not someone that minces his words. He is somebody that calls things as he sees it and it certainly seems like it with Becky Lynch.

Over the last few weeks, Becky has been trying to get Edge's wife Beth Phoenix to have a match with her. While we aren't sure if it will happen yet, Becky has continued to prod and poke jibes at Beth Phoenix till Edge decided to step in.

Edge has certainly owned Becky over on Twitter by bringing up her former Irish dancer gimmick, messing up the main event of WrestleMania and even bringing up Seth Rollins past, just to name a few things.

While it is common knowledge that WWE has acknowledged Seth and Becky are together, it is very unusual that Edge has been taking various shots at him about the photo scandal he was involved in years ago.

Seth wasn't even involved in this Twitter war until Edge and Beth basically got Lynch to reveal that they were together. It seems that this Twitter feud is blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality.

The fact of the matter is that even Becky Lynch will be lucky to beat Edge in a war of words. Edge was one of the best heels in WWE and was certainly one of the best talkers on the mic back in the day. We mustn't forget the people who Edge faced that helped him become a great heel.

All-time greats like Nature Boy Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and John Cena are some of the top guys that helped Edge become the " Ultimate Opportunist ".

Edge got better and became a top guy thanks to his heel work and promo skills. Edge is a WWE Hall of Famer who is respected highly because of how straight to the point he can be and for what he achieved in the business.

It seems to have been a very unusual move to have Edge take on Becky over Twitter. Obviously it's a worked angle and nothing more, however, WWE may want to rethink their strategy for involving Edge.

Some people have gotten sick of Becky destroying people over Twitter. The war of words with Edge is certainly not doing her any favours with fans. Some people believe she has gone too far with bringing up Edge's daughter and making fun of his injured neck.

Although I can see people's point of view on the issue, I think that Becky isn't over like she once was. Becky has lost a lot of her momentum since WrestleMania 35 and is starting to become a little stale, with how her character is portrayed.

She is not so much to blame for this, WWE creative and management are the people who have watered down her character onscreen.

Becky is sent out to the ring as a shell of what she was late last year, thanks to poor creative handling backstage.

She should be the ruthless no-nonsense ass kicker that she was when she feuded early on with Charlotte or invaded Raw before Survivor Series.

WWE really had something special going with the character of Becky Lynch back then, however, they managed to ruin it like we have come to expect.

A heel turn could freshen up her character again and remind us just how ruthless she is. Some of you may not agree with that option, but there is no denying how much momentum Lynch has lost. If she were to stay as she is now, she could certainly get lost in the shuffle after she drops the title.

The only problem with her turning heel is, there is still no other female on the roster as over as The Man is. Becky may have lost some momentum, but she remains as the most popular female.

Bayley is over but needs to cement her title reign. Carmella and perhaps Alexa Bliss are over but not to the extent that Lynch is.

WWE will just have to get Becky to maybe pick her fights better online (with the right people) and not verbally bash respected veterans or legends of the business.

It won't hurt Becky's momentum to cut back a little on her constant Twitter wars. While it's ok every now and then to help promote storylines, using it to verbally destroy other talent or Hall of Famer's all the time is too much.

It definitely won't keep her as a fan favourite for much longer, should they keep letting her get into verbal wars with legends.

If WWE wants her to remain over, then Lynch needs to channel her aggression more into promos and in matches. She needs to continue to work on improving her in-ring performance and start backing up what she says physically on a more regular basis.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.