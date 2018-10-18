Opinion: Bobby Lashley should become the next Intercontinental Champion

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 103 // 18 Oct 2018, 12:19 IST

Heel Lashley vs Face Rollins might go down as one of the fiercest rivalries in recent times

Seth Rollins’ second reign with the WWE Intercontinental title has been lacklustre to say the least. The Architect hasn’t defended the title in the last 1 month as he has been involved in The Shield reunion story-line.

Rollins’ Intercontinental championship defense was the best thing on RAW after he won the title at WrestleMania 34. He put on a series of exciting matches with superstars like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Elias and Dolph Ziggler to name a few.

His reign ended abruptly on RAW in a shock defeat to The Showoff. However, The Kingslayer won his title back at SummerSlam 2018, and since then has been a part of The Shield vs The Dogs of War feud.

The title has had only two unique challengers in Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler since SummerSlam. At the moment, it seems that another superstar may do more justice to the belt by holding it, and there’s no better candidate than Bobby Lashley to do this job.

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush have formed one of the most irritating alliances in the WWE right now

Lashley turned heel 2 weeks ago when he splurged an all-out attack on Kevin Owens’ knee after defeating him. Lio Rush’s irritating promos during the match have made him the most hated man on the entire roster.

The duo can rise to the next level if The Dominator can capture the Intercontinental Championship. A feud with Bobby Lashley may help in refreshing The Kingslayer's character, and also make Lashley a credible heel.

Bobby Lashley can continue destroying other superstars on Monday Night Raw after winning the IC title. Superstars like Zack Ryder, Apollo Crews, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Elias, Jinder Mahal, Tyler Breeze, and Chad Gable are all worthy contenders whom Lio Rush’s man can dismantle.

Bobby's title reign can also pave the way for this epic feud

After Bobby Lashley's continued dominance, Finn Balor could step up to the champion, and the two can have a memorable rivalry. Seth Rollins hasn't been involved in a new feud since battling Dolph Ziggler for the first time on June 19th. A new champion may just shake things up on the red brand, and can lead to the development of many other superstars.

Do you think Bobby Lashley is the perfect candidate to dethrone Rollins? Share your opinions in the comments.