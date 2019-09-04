Opinion: Brock Lesnar should be the 24/7 Champion

Brock Lesnar as the 24/7 Champion will be interesting

WWE seems to have run out of ideas for Brock Lesnar. The Beast was last seen at Summerslam in a losing effort against Seth Rollins, who will be defending his Universal Championship at Clash of Champion next Sunday. Lesnar's new contract with WWE is set to run until May 2020. It remains to be seen how the company utilizes Lesnar going forward. Will the company decide to slot him opposite Seth Rollins once again?

Lesnar is too big a name to have conventional mid-card matches. The Beast is always associated with a big feud and becomes the main attraction on any card. He has had only three extended feuds since 2016; Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Goldberg have all defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship belt, but despite the outcome of those matches, Lesnar has found his way back to the Championship race.

If the idea is to put a Championship belt on Lesnar, then the 24/7 Championship makes perfect sense, in my opinion. In the recent past, Lesnar hasn't been the dominating force that we have come to know. Lesnar has been pinned twice in his last three matches, and that speaks volumes for someone who has always been booked very strongly by the WWE. The 24/7 Championship title can lend a great amount of legitimacy to the title. While R Truth has been phenomenal, Lesnar's potential reign with the belt will be very interesting to see in terms of how different the perception of the title would be as a result.

It also makes way for so many fresh segments that WWE could use to give other performers some real opportunities to shine. The 24/7 Championship belt around Lesnar's shoulder will ensure that somebody has to pin The Beast to win it. WWE can also maintain the staggering and most dominating image of Brock Lesnar by having locker room brawls which have become typical for the 24/7 Championship. This also ensures that WWE can take Lesnar's "The Conquerer" character forward and give some significance to the 24/7 title.

Lesnar with the 24/7 Championship promises to produce some unique segments and matches. The WWE Universe will be treated to match-ups between wrestlers who have never been close to Lesnar in terms of star power and position in the WWE hierarchy, making for engaging television.

