Opinion: Could Cody Rhodes' NWA World Title defeat indicate a WWE return in 2019?

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News

Is Cody going back to the WWE?

As seen on the 70th Anniversary show of the NWA this past Sunday in Nashville, Tennesse, Cody Rhodes lost his NWA World Heavyweight Championship back to Nick Aldis in the main event of the show. Having won the title in a historic manner at his self-financed All In show, Cody headed into this match as a Triple Champion. He had already captured the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at Fighting Spirit Unleashed and also being in possession of the ROH Six-man Tag Team Titles as well.

Cody's NWA World Title reign lasted just over a month, as he lost back the prestigious 10 Pounds of Gold back to Nick Aldis, who is a now a two-time champion and despite being in-charge of the IWGP US Heavyweight Title, Cody's future in both New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor seems more than uncertain.

With all the recent rumours regarding The Bullet Club Elite possibly jumping ship to the WWE in 2019 and with Cody's current ROH contract also set to expire early next year, The American Nightmare's NWA World Title loss could very well indicate towards the fact that he and his fellow BC Elite stablemates in the form of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are indeed headed for a trip to Orlando, Florida.

Judging by Cody's recent Instagram post, following his title loss to Aldis, it is somewhat safe to assume that the BC Elite member could very well be done with NWA for the time being and his only motive seemingly was to put NWA back on the map, as Billy Corgan and co. start to rebuild the 70-year-old wrestling promotion.

Cody definitely did his job perfectly on his behalf and sure did put NWA back on the map. However, what does the future hold for The American Nightmare? Is Cody now planning on capitalizing on the momentum from All In and start his own wrestling promotion with The Young Bucks?

Or is Cody Rhodes and The Bullet Club Elite all set to sign with the WWE in 2019?