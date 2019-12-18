Opinion: Could Liv Morgan's makeover promo be a cover for her inclusion in the Firefly Fun House?

Liv Morgan

It's been speculated that the former member of the Riott Squad would be making her way to the Firefly Fun House following her hint at a character change back in July. However, WWE debunked the theory with her promo on this week's RAW.

It shows Morgan taking a bath while past footage cut in and out of her days in the squad. But one could wonder, is this the company's way to get those thoughts out of our heads and she is making her way to the Fun House?

Liv Morgan's avatar in her latest promo

There are multiple factors that tie into this theory. One example is the hooded person featured in the last version of the muscle man dance. The figure looked slim and could only be seen for a brief period of time. This was also during the time Bray Wyatt mentioned that a surprise was coming to the Fun House before it was revealed to be The Fiend's new belt but that could be a diversion as well.

Another example includes when Wyatt mentioned that he used to have a family, in reference to the Wyatt Family, during his segment with The Miz on SmackDown. But now that Luke Harper has been released from the company, he can be looking to include new members into his new family.

And lastly, the weird doll which features the face of The Fiend on it. The doll is a female representation which features blonde hair and a creepy black and red dress. Now that Morgan is sporting a blonde look and appears to be more serious, maybe she has some demons she needs to settle of her own.

We're all hoping that this is what the company is trying to do to bring that surprise factor to this possible reveal. With Wyatt and Morgan in their Fiend avatars, it will definitely draw in the fans' interest as the two will be WWE's verson of Joker and Harley Quinn if she carries the mallet.

Do you think Morgan's promos are a distraction from what they really have planned for her? Leave your commments below.