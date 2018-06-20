Opinion: Will Rusev be this year's Jinder Mahal?

Could Rusev pull a Jinder Mahal at Extreme Rules?

Can this be Rusev's moment?

In a surprising turn of events, Rusev won the five men gauntlet match to become the new No-1 contender for AJ Styles' WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

WWE announced there would be a five men gauntlet match to determine the new No-1 contender for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. Big E, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, The Miz, and Rusev were the participants in this match.

The vast majority of us would've expected either Daniel Bryan or Samoa Joe to win the gauntlet match and face AJ Styles at Extreme Rules for the title. But WWE surprised the fans out of nowhere and had Rusev win the contest and become the new No-1 contender.

This moment has been long due for the Bulgarian Brute, and the fans were speculating when will Rusev get his shot at the WWE Championship. But now is better than never and Rusev is your new No-1 contender for the WWE Championship.

The next question that comes into our mind is, could Rusev be this year's, Jinder Mahal? We had similar scenes last year when Jinder Mahal became the new No-1 contender to face Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash. WWE pulled the shocker of the year and had Mahal win the WWE Championship and the rest they say is history.

Jinder Mahal's push came out of the blue, and the fans were baffled to know why WWE made Mahal the WWE Champion. Irrespective of the mixed reviews from the fans, Mahal had a good run with the WWE Championship and even walked into SummerSlam with the title.

He had good matches against the likes of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura and survived a MITB cash-in attempt by Baron Corbin. This proved WWE can be unpredictable and it can happen once again with Rusev at Extreme Rules.

As I would see it, Rusev could be the current year's Jinder Mahal, and he should win the WWE Championship from AJ Styles at Extreme Rules.

2018 hasn't been too kind to Rusev as he is the superstar with the most losses in this year so far. That could be the perfect reason to give Rusev the title at Extreme Rules as it can take the fans by surprise and prove that anything can happen in the WWE.

Here's hoping that Rusev will become the new WWE Champion at Extreme Rules which also happens to fall on Rusev Day.

