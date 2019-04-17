Opinion: Could Sasha Banks swerve the WWE Universe by appearing on SmackDown Live

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 81 // 17 Apr 2019, 05:43 IST

Bayley (left) and Sasha Banks (center and right) are regarded as two of the very best in-ring performers in the WWE Women's Division today

Sasha Banks last competed in a WWE ring back at WrestleMania 35 on April 7th, 2019. Banks and Bayley were the first to hold the newly unveiled WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but dropped the titles to The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) at 'Mania.

It was in a Fatal 4-Way Match -- The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks & Bayley) vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya -- that The IIconics emerged victorious and became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

In the days that followed, the professional wrestling industry has been abuzz with rumors regarding Banks allegedly being dissatisfied with her and Bayley having been booked to drop the titles to The IIconics on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All".

Since her high-profile loss at WrestleMania 35, Banks has kept a relatively low profile (no pun intended) in the social media realm -- only revealing photographs of her vacationing, as well as sending out a now-deleted tweet which read --

"If you only knew, ya marks! #Raw #SDLive #NXT #NXTUK #Progress #evolve #ShakeUp"

Now, although her tag team partner Bayley has continued performing on the WWE's RAW brand, the question remains as to whether or not she'll team with Banks or with her new tag team partner Naomi -- with the latter and Bayley defeating The IIconics in a non-title tag team matchup on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, also on this week's episode of RAW, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon rather ominously stated that the WWE Universe could potentially see a few tag teams being broken up. Ergo, the writing is on the wall, and irrespective of whether you like it or not; Banks moving to SmackDown Live is indeed a realistic possibility.

While the pro wrestling community continues speculating as to whether the ongoing rumors of Banks wanting to quit WWE -- because of being booked to lose the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35 -- are not true or not, one thing remains certain...

"The Legit Boss" Sasha Banks is a master at 'working' the professional wrestling community, and all of this may very well be nothing more than a ruse.

I, for one, won't be surprised to see Banks be revealed as one of the new members of the SmackDown Live brand as a part of this year's WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks on SmackDown Live? Sound off in the comments!

