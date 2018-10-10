Opinion: Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental title is best for business

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 237 // 10 Oct 2018, 11:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Time to turn heel Dean

WWE has been teasing a Dean Ambrose heel turn for the past few weeks, and looking at the events that transpired on the last episode of RAW, it seems like Dean will turn heel sooner rather than later.

The Lunatic Fringe is the only member of The Shield who is not holding a championship, and Roman Reigns even accidentally hit him with a Superman Punch at WWE Super Show-Down.

It is set in stone that Dean Ambrose will break The Shield, but the question is which Hound of Justice member will The Lunatic battle first? Given the fact that Roman Reigns has already been booked for a title defense at WWE Crown Jewel in a triple threat match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, adding Dean to that match makes no sense.

Seth Rollins hasn't defended his title for a long time

However, the fan favourite Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins doesn't have a challenger, and Dean could play the perfect antagonist to him. Rollins' second reign with the IC title has been quite underwhelming.

After winning back the gold at SummerSlam, The Architect hasn't put his title on the line against anyone except Dolph Ziggler. Dean was seemingly set to turn on Rollins at SummerSlam 2018, but WWE perhaps cancelled that plan for a Shield reunion.

Maybe the idea is to give more heat to Dean Ambrose by betraying his brothers in the most devastating way possible.

Ambrose and Rollins had a memorable feud for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship 3 years ago, but The Lunatic Fringe played the role of a babyface in the aforementioned feud.

The Cincinnati native has never played the role of a heel since The Shield split in 2014. When Ambrose debuted his new jacked up look, it screamed a heel turn.

Given the quality of matches these two WWE Superstars have had in the past, expect another epic rivalry between the two members of The Shield. This feud could also help elevate the IC title to the next level, and strengthen the upper mid-card on Monday Night Raw.

Dean Ambrose could use some heelish tactics to win his 3rd IC title, and this feud could also culminate at the end of the year with an extreme stipulation at WWE TLC 2018.

Do you think this Intercontinental Championship match should take place in Saudi Arabia? Share your opinions in the comments.