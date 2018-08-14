Opinion: Dean Ambrose will betray Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 3.53K // 14 Aug 2018, 18:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It might be deja vu at SummerSlam if Ambrose turns on Rollins

Dean Ambrose is finally back. And he has decided to help Seth Rollins in his long running rivalry with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

Ambrose returned on RAW last night to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe as he assisted Rollins in fighting against the two heels. After growing stale, the injury lay off seems to have done a world of good for Ambrose.

He has managed to regain the freshness that had been lacking in his character for months. Returning with a new look, and considerably in much better shape than he was previously in, Ambrose looks set to revive his WWE career. The WWE Universe surely looks to have missed him, judging by the huge pop he got on his return.

But is aligning him with Rollins the best way to gain the most out of Ambrose? Since the break up of The Shield, Ambrose has remained a babyface. While Rollins has gone on a great heel run, turned babyface, and cemented himself as one of the top guys in the company, Ambrose on the other hand has remained the same character he was four years ago.

His 'Lunatic Fringe' character might have been fun at first, but over the years it has grown repetitive and boring. His in-ring work has not been anything to write home about either. To be honest, Dean Ambrose seemed bored and uninspired for months before the injury forced him to take a break.

Rollins had betrayed Ambrose and Reigns in 2014 to break up The Shield

But now he gets to return from a much needed break after six years of continuous wrestling since the debut of The Shield on the main roster. This is an opportunity to give his character a shake up by turning him heel at SummerSlam.

Dean Ambrose has arguably done the best work of his career as a heel, while wrestling under the moniker of Jon Moxley on the independent circuit. Fans have been craving to see this persona of his in the WWE for years. But Ambrose has worked his entire singles run in the WWE as a babyface.

SummerSlam provides the best opportunity for Ambrose to introduce the WWE Universe to his dark side. He could betray the trust of Rollins, and cost him the Intercontinental Championship - kicking off a fresh rivalry between the two of them.

The Lunatic Fringe returns

The storyline explanation for his attack is rather simple. Ambrose has seen both Rollins and Reigns flourishing on the main roster while his own career has rotted since the break up of The Shield. Ambrose thus could blame Rollins for derailing his once promising career in the WWE.

It all makes perfect sense for the WWE to pull the trigger on Ambrose's heel run. The two have great chemistry, both in and out of the ring, and are sure to deliver some great matches as well as great moments throughout the course of their feud.

It will be just a rehash of their past rivalry, except that Ambrose gets to play his much more favoured heel role this time around.

For years it has felt like something has been missing in Dean Ambrose's WWE career, preventing him from reaching out and grabbing the brass ring. This heel turn might just be that missing link. The time has come for the WWE to let 'The Lunatic Fringe' loose.