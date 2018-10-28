3 PPVs WWE should bring back in 2019 and 2 which they should not

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.05K // 28 Oct 2018, 23:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE No Mercy was one of the best PPVs in 2017 yet the company cancelled it due to their global PPVs

WWE cancelled 5 pay-per-views in 2018 as they had to accommodate their global PPVs in the calendar. The company introduced several new PPVs namely the Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel, WWE Evolution and WWE Super Show Down in 2018.

The key problem with the global shows is that they are not PPVs but just glorified live events where no title changes take place and the legends of the past overshadow the upcoming superstars. With the exception of the RAW Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight title at the global PPVs.

Despite that fact, the WWE advertises them as pay-per-views and has replaced them with some major PPVs on their calendar.

While some PPVs were always boring and even the fans demanded them to be cancelled, there were 3 shows which the fans enjoyed and the Creative team must re-introduce them in 2019:

#1 Should be back - WWE Payback

This epic match-up took place at WWE Payback

Payback made its first appearance in the year 2013 and since then became a regular on the WWE calendar. It replaced the "No Way Out" and was initially a June PPV but soon the company shifted it in the April month and marketed it as a post WrestleMania pay-per-view where over half the matches were rematches from the grandest event. However, the Greatest Royal Rumble's introduction led to the company cancelling Payback 2018.

Former Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a constant in the main event of Payback as he headlined the last 4 editions of the PPV. In 2014, he teamed up with the S.H.I.E.L.D to take part in a six-man tag team match against Evolution. While in 2015 he fought for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal-4 way match. He defended his world title against AJ Styles in 2016 before losing to Braun Strowman in the main event of Payback 2017. WWE Payback provided the Creative team with the perfect platform to end some WrestleMania storylines and kick-off new feuds on the weekly shows.

1 / 5 NEXT