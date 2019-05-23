Opinion: Dolph Ziggler is a perfect opponent for Kofi Kingston, even if it's a one and done match

Dolph Ziggler made his shocking return to WWE last night on SmackDown, attacking WWE Champion Kofi Kingston after his match with Sami Zayn and challenging him to a match at WWE Super ShowDown. Even if it is just a one-off match since speculation is that Kevin Owens does not want to go to Saudi Arabia, it is another perfect feud for Kingston and the WWE Championship.

Kingston and Ziggler’s careers are almost identical when you look at them. Although Ziggler debuted earlier than Kingston with the Spirit Squad, his singles career got underway in 2008 when he debuted by introducing himself to everyone backstage. Kingston debuted in WWE in 2008 on the rebooted ECW brand.

While Ziggler became world cchampion way faster than Kingston, he is mostly known for his mid-card feuds for the Intercontinental and United States Championships, including his on and off feud with Kingston for the belts. Kingston became WWE Champion just last month, but like Ziggler, he is more known as a mid-carder or tag team wrestler. So, when you look at it, their careers have followed a really similar path.

Ziggler mentioned last night in his promo that it should have been him getting the push that Kofi got this year and that the fans should be caring about him. He brings up a good point as for many years, fans always saw things in Ziggler that Vince McMahon didn’t and they always thought Dolph deserved better than what he got.

Just listen to the pop when Ziggler received when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase the night after WrestleMania 29. The fans were fully behind Ziggler back then, but after a while, they gave up hope as he would always get stop and go pushes.

Now fans have moved on to Kingston and have forgotten about Ziggler until his impactful return last night. So, even if this is just a one-off match, the feud makes sense when you think about it. Ziggler and Kingston have great chemistry together, so it should be a great match as well.